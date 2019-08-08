Patchy dense fog early Thursday morning - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Patchy dense fog early Thursday morning

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for counties in southern Illinois along and south of Route 13, ALL of western Kentucky, and much of southeast Missouri. Visibility in these areas has been reduced to less than a quarter of a mile at times and extra caution is advised until the fog mixes out after sunrise. 

A lot of high clouds are expected throughout Thursday, but dry weather will stick around through much of the daylight hours, especially in southern Illinois and western Kentucky. Farther west, parts of southeast Missouri could see a few isolated storms later this afternoon, primarily west of Highway 67. 

Scattered storms return for Friday before exiting once again to start the weekend. Then, more storms and a lot humidity is on the way early next week. 

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest forecast on News 3 This Morning. 

