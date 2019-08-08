Pritzker favors fried food as Illinois State Fair opens - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Pritzker favors fried food as Illinois State Fair opens

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - When it comes to food at the Illinois State Fair, Gov. J.B. Pritzker isn't particular - as long as it's fried.

The Democrat plans to cut the ribbon Thursday on the 161st annual agricultural showcase that runs until Aug. 18.

Pritzker was asked Wednesday to name his favorite caloric concoctions. He said, "Virtually anything fried tastes great, literally - and I've seen virtually everything fried."

The governor spoke after he and Agriculture Director John Sullivan unveiled the sculpted butter cow. Sullivan says the 800-pound (363-kilogram) homage to the state's dairy industry is a nearly century-old tradition.

Pritzker says he didn't brave any carnival rides when he visited the fair last year as a candidate for governor. He wouldn't commit to one this year.

"Definitely not after I eat food," he quipped.

