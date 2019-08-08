Trump says he's considering commutation for Blagojevich

Major League Baseball announced Thursday that the White Sox will play host to the Yankees in Dyersville, Iowa, on Aug. 13.
President Donald Trump says he’s “very strongly” considering commuting the sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich.
Illinois is giving out $20 million in grants to community organizations and local governments to help ensure all residents are counted in the 2020 census.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla (CNN) -- A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket launched a military communications satellite into space just after 6 a.m. Thursday morning from Cape Canaveral, Florida.
The region is gearing up for a new program by SIH and SIU that's expected to help curb the nationwide nursing shortage.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A Carbondale High School Sophomore is holding a benefit concert to help a little girl born with a birth defect.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Century 21 House of Realty and Carterville Hometown IGA have come together for the first-ever Cruisin Back to School Car and Bike Show.
MARION (WSIL) -- Airport Authority recommends Cape Air to provide service in Marion.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for counties in southern Illinois along and south of Route 13, ALL of western Kentucky, and much of southeast Missouri.
WSIL -- This edition of Pets of the Week is all about the dogs.
