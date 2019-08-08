Ky. Dept. of Education's new website recruits new teachers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Department of Education has launched a new campaign and website to recruit and encourage potential teachers.

The Education Department says there was a 36% decline in the completion of education preparation programs in Kentucky from 2008 to 2017.

Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis unveiled the new website, www.goteachky.com, at a Board of Education meeting last week.

The website shows the pathways to becoming a teacher, with a focus on undecided college students and professionals with college degrees and trade workers.

As a part of campaign, the department also is accepting applications for the Kentucky Academy for Equity in Teaching renewable loan forgiveness program. The program offers financial support, training and mentorships.

