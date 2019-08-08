Ky. Dept. of Education's new website recruits new teachers - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Ky. Dept. of Education's new website recruits new teachers

Posted: Updated:

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Department of Education has launched a new campaign and website to recruit and encourage potential teachers.

The Education Department says there was a 36% decline in the completion of education preparation programs in Kentucky from 2008 to 2017.

Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis unveiled the new website, www.goteachky.com, at a Board of Education meeting last week.

The website shows the pathways to becoming a teacher, with a focus on undecided college students and professionals with college degrees and trade workers.

As a part of campaign, the department also is accepting applications for the Kentucky Academy for Equity in Teaching renewable loan forgiveness program. The program offers financial support, training and mentorships.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.