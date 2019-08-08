Pets of the Week: August 8, 2019

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for counties in southern Illinois along and south of Route 13, ALL of western Kentucky, and much of southeast Missouri.
WSIL -- This edition of Pets of the Week is all about the dogs.
MARION (WSIL) -- Airport Authority recommends Cape Air to provide service in Marion.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Officials are showcasing one of the most popular attractions of the Illinois State Fair.
The region is gearing up for a new program by SIH and SIU that's expected to help curb the nationwide nursing shortage.
President Donald Trump has wrapped up his visits to cities reeling from mass shootings that left 31 dead and dozens more wounded.
A photographer captured an image showing a young buck covered in tumors she saw while out in Minnesota.
WILLIAMSON CO. (WSIL) -- Eight men face federal charges for trying to have sex with children in Williamson County.
Students and staff will notice big changes at Shawnee High School.
WOLFE LAKE (WSIL) -- Shawnee Schools are looking to fill some open positions, as soon as possible.
