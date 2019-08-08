Pets of the Week: August 8, 2019

WSIL -- This edition of Pets of the Week is all about the dogs.

First up is Ariel. She is a Labrador Retriever mix who loves people. Ariel is 3-years-old and weighs 45 lbs. She is very smart and already knows basic commands, so she will be ready and willing to learn a lot more once she finds her forever home. You can meet her at the Perry County Humane Society in Du Quoin.

Next up is Morrow. Morrow is a sweet girl and a bit of a goofball. She loves treats, car rides and affection. Morrow is at the Humane Society of Southern Illinois and is waiting for her forever family to come and get her. She is at the Humane Society of Southern Illinois in Murphysboro.

Tazz is a one year old Lab. He is very enthusiastic and loves to play. To adopt Tazz call Wayne County Humane Society in Fairfield.

Last is Rockstar. He is also a Lab and is about 6 to 7 years old. He is great with kids and other dogs. Rockstar is heartworm positive and can be found at Union County Animal Control in Cobden.