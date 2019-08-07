Illinois State Fair officials unveil popular butter cow

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Officials are showcasing one of the most popular attractions of the Illinois State Fair.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Officials are showcasing one of the most popular attractions of the Illinois State Fair.
The region is gearing up for a new program by SIH and SIU that's expected to help curb the nationwide nursing shortage.
The region is gearing up for a new program by SIH and SIU that's expected to help curb the nationwide nursing shortage.
President Donald Trump has wrapped up his visits to cities reeling from mass shootings that left 31 dead and dozens more wounded.
President Donald Trump has wrapped up his visits to cities reeling from mass shootings that left 31 dead and dozens more wounded.
A photographer captured an image showing a young buck covered in tumors she saw while out in Minnesota.
A photographer captured an image showing a young buck covered in tumors she saw while out in Minnesota.
WILLIAMSON CO. (WSIL) -- Eight men face federal charges for trying to have sex with children in Williamson County.
WILLIAMSON CO. (WSIL) -- Eight men face federal charges for trying to have sex with children in Williamson County.
Students and staff will notice big changes at Shawnee High School.
Students and staff will notice big changes at Shawnee High School.
WOLFE LAKE (WSIL) -- Shawnee Schools are looking to fill some open positions, as soon as possible.
WOLFE LAKE (WSIL) -- Shawnee Schools are looking to fill some open positions, as soon as possible.
As the school year starts, get ready to see more police in school zones.
As the school year starts, get ready to see more police in school zones.
Even before the school year begins, dozens of seniors went to class at Carbondale High School to prepare for their future.
Even before the school year begins, dozens of seniors went to class at Carbondale High School to prepare for their future.
Southern Illinoisans are stepping up to help following a close call Tuesday night at a no-kill animal shelter in Murphysboro.
Southern Illinoisans are stepping up to help following a close call Tuesday night at a no-kill animal shelter in Murphysboro.