Illinois State Fair officials unveil popular butter cow - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Illinois State Fair officials unveil popular butter cow

Posted: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Officials are showcasing one of the most popular attractions of the Illinois State Fair.

The butter cow was unveiled Wednesday afternoon at the fairgrounds. The sculpture has been a part of the state fair for almost 100 years.

This year's cow has been sculpted from 800 pounds of recycled butter. The cow stands near the word "Future" to incorporate the theme of the fair, which is "Building Our Future." The cow is on display at the Dairy Building.

Last year, hundreds of pounds of butter was sculpted into a cow by the same Iowa artist, Sarah Pratt. The base had "Land of Lincoln" written on it and included a stovepipe hat, as a nod to Abraham Lincoln.

The fair starts later this week and ends Aug. 18.
 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.