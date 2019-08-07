Airport authority recommends Cape Air for airline service

MARION (WSIL) -- You're one step closer to flying to a new destination. The Williamson County Airport Authority decided to keep the current airline operating out of Veterans Airport in Marion.

Doug Kimmel, airport director, says it was a tough but fair decision to recommend Cape Air as the airport's next carrier.

"It was a pretty good indication that folks really want to see the continuations of the services that we have with the new aircraft," says Kimmel.

He explains Skywest, which proposed flights to Chicago, had most of the votes, but airport leaders decided to pick Cape Air.

"Regional air service is not successful based upon point-to-point service," says Kimmel.

Travelers will continue to be able to fly into St. Louis but now, also Nashville, Tennessee.

The Cape Air proposal also includes the introduction of a new aircraft that will provide more cabin and luggage space.

"We felt it wasn't an appropriate time to change service providers when they're about to introduce a new aircraft," says Kimmel.

Business owner and traveler, Jason Chrzan, says he doesn't have an issue with Cape Air. Chrzan believes flights to and from Chicago would better serve southern Illinois.

"What I would like to believe is that, if we had the jet service and the economic development had followed it here, that hopefully we could add a second airline to the airport," says Chrzan,

He says St. Louis and Nashville are very close to this region and travelers would get more out of their money if they were traveling farther.

"The northern half of our state isn't even connected to the southern part of our state," says Chrzan.

Kimmel says the region once offered flights to Chicago Midway, but not a lot of people used those flights. But, Chrzan says that's because those flights didn't go to O'Hare and he's hoping that those flights to come back to the region again.

The U.S. Department of Transportation must still approve the selection. They're expected to do so in September.