Illinois State Police announce increased patrols in school zones

MARION (WSIL) -- As the school year starts, get ready to see more police in school zones.

Illinois State Police announced that officers from the local, county, and state level will be out patrolling, looking for a number of different issues, including speeders and distracted drivers.

ISP District 13 Commander Derek Wise says it's on everyone to keep kids safe.

"As drivers, we are faced with a myriad of decisions behind the wheel, so again, it's important that we focus on one task at a time, and that's driving safely through the school zone," Wise said.

This is the second year Illinois State Police District 13 has increased patrols in school zones at the start of the year.