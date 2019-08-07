Realtors allocate $15,000 to assist homeowners affected by flood - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Realtors allocate $15,000 to assist homeowners affected by flooding

Posted: Updated:

MARION (WSIL) -- The Egyptian Board of Realtors along with the Illinois Realtors Relief Foundation (IRRF) are making available $15,000 in assistance for families in Alexander County affected by flooding.

IRRF is the disaster assistance foundation established by Illinois Realtors.

“Realtors work in communities throughout Alexander County, and when we see a need, we want to make sure we do what we can to assist,” said Mt. Vernon real estate agent, Cynthia Bevis. “Our mission is to help people thrive in communities they love, and standing by our neighbors in good times and bad is what we do.”

The money will be allocated to go straight to families and homeowners directly impacted by the flood.

The assistance is based on completion of an application. To see eligibility requirements for aid, and to apply, you can click here.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.