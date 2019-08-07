Suspect wanted for taking inappropriate photos identified - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Suspect wanted for taking inappropriate photos identified

Posted: Updated:

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (WSIL) -- Poplar Bluff Police want to thank our viewers for their response to a plea for help.

Thanks to tips from the public, police have identified this man. He was caught on surveillance video at the Poplar Bluff Walmart taking inappropriate photos of women August 1.

The man was seen leaving the store in a blue Toyota passenger car.

Police say they now know who he is, but they have not said they have him in custody.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.