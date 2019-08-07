Suspect wanted for taking inappropriate photos identified

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (WSIL) -- Poplar Bluff Police want to thank our viewers for their response to a plea for help.

Thanks to tips from the public, police have identified this man. He was caught on surveillance video at the Poplar Bluff Walmart taking inappropriate photos of women August 1.

The man was seen leaving the store in a blue Toyota passenger car.

Police say they now know who he is, but they have not said they have him in custody.