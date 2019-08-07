Shawnee School District job openings

WOLFE LAKE (WSIL) -- Shawnee Schools are looking to fill some open positions as soon as possible.

The district is looking for a school nurse and a prekindergarten teacher, both of which are full-time positions.

Superintendent Shelly Clover-Hill says ideally she would like to fill the positions before school starts next week, but until then, the prekindergarten aide will act as a substitute teacher.

"We do want somebody that is permanent, get to know the kids. The kids will get to know them, especially in the prekindergarten position," Clover-Hill explains. "These are these students' first taste of what school is like, so consistency is definitely better."

Clover-Hill adds that the Shawnee School District is a welcoming and a close-knit place to work.

Those interested in filling the school nurse or prekindergarten teacher position, can contact the school district at (618) 833-5709.