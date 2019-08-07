Educating high school seniors about colleges and applications

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Even before the school year begins, dozens of seniors attended class at Carbondale High School to prepare for their future. This week, they were getting help applying for college.

"What do colleges want from me? I don't know what they are expecting from me. I'm 17 years old. I feel like I was born yesterday," said senior Adam Lahlou.

He says because he has so many questions, he, along with more than 40 other high school seniors, are spending one of their last weeks of summer in the media center at Carbondale High School.

College and Career Counselor, Erinn Murphy, says this week-long College Application Week is about answering questions and showing students all their options.

"I don't want a senior to get to April and say, 'I only applied to two places, I didn't get in or its not affordable, now what,'" said Murphy.

Murphy says twelve regional colleges sent representatives to talk about the programs they offer and discuss what schools are looking for in students.

"I say there is kind of a brain, belly, foot test. You want to end up somewhere that you're stimulated mentally, the program matches your interests and you're feeling good that way. You feel good in your belly, like a gut instinct of 'this is where I belong and I'm happy here' and then you're feet. You don't want to leave. That's where you're stuck," said Murphy.

Students like Adam Lahlou and Hannah Lounds say this week has helped calm their nerves ahead of a very busy year.

"It's like a really stressful process and I think being here, getting the time to work, talking to Ms. Murphy, it just like simplifies the process," said Lahlou.

"This is just the beginning, but there is so much you have to do to prepare for college. I think this is helping us, but it's really just the start line and we really are so far from the finish line," said Lounds.