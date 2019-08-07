Donations pour in after fire at Wright Way Rescue

JACKSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Southern Illinoisans are stepping up to help following a close call Tuesday night at a no-kill animal shelter in Murphysboro.

An electrical fire inside the air conditioning unit caused smoke to pour out of the vents at Wright Way Rescue, inside the main adoption area.

The fire started between the morning and evening shifts, a time when typically no one is at the building.

Executive Director Christy Anderson says thankfully a worker stopped by and went inside to feed three puppies who were headed to the foster program.

"We were able to call the Murphyboro Fire Department, who came out immediately, and they were so helpful and they located it right away and were able to help and make sure that it didn't spread. We did not need to evacuate the animals luckily, but it came very close to that," said Anderson.

The shelter has already received more than $6,000 in donations so they can purchase a new air conditioner to help cool the animals during these hot summer months.