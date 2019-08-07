Donations pour in after fire at Wright Way Rescue

Southern Illinoisans are stepping up to help following a close call Tuesday night at a no-kill animal shelter in Murphysboro.
The Egyptian Board of Realtors along with the Illinois Realtors Relief Foundation (IRRF) are making available $15,000 in assistance for families in Alexander County affected by flooding.
Poplar Bluff Police want to thank our viewers for their response to a plea for help.
The move comes after FedEx dumped Amazon from its air cargo services in June.
We expect some very high humidity to move into the region through the weekend. A few storms will be possible with the added juice in the atmosphere.
WSIL-TV is pleased to announce the promotion of Dave Davis to weekday morning news anchor.
Royal Canadian Mounted Police Assistant Commissioner Jane MacLatchy said Wednesday authorities located two male bodies in dense bush and they believe they are 19-year-old Kam McLeod and 18-year-old Bryan Schmegelsky.
Officer Cory Barrows retired Tuesday after 30 years of service with the Decatur Police Department.
The chain restaurant is jumping on the plant-based protein trend which has quickly become popular over the past year.
The anticpated closures were mentioned in a regulatory form filed Tuesday with the Security and Exchange Commission.
