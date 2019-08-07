Brothers believed armed, dangerous wanted in Elgin shooting - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Brothers believed armed, dangerous wanted in Elgin shooting

Posted: Updated:

ELGIN, Ill. (AP) - Arrest warrants have been issued by suburban Chicago authorities for two brothers believed to be suspects in the fatal shooting of a man during a parking lot altercation.

Elgin Police announced Wednesday that 23-year-old Isaiah Y. Butler and 25-year-old Xavier L. Butler are considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached by members of the public if observed.

Authorities say 24-year-old Tyler Bey of Elgin was shot to death Tuesday after allegedly getting into a fight with the two brothers in a parking lot. Kane County's coroner says an autopsy determined Bey died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Officials say detectives from the major and special investigation divisions are investigating the shooting, which was Elgin's first homicide this year.

