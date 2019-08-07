Dave Davis promoted to weekday morning anchor

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) - WSIL-TV is pleased to announce the promotion of Dave Davis to weekday morning news anchor.

Dave, 41, joined WSIL in 2014 as a multi-media journalist. He's worked as a fill-in anchor, reporter, and photographer covering a variety of stories, including U.S. Presidential rallies, state elections, and countless breaking news stories.

He began his career more than 20 years ago as a rodeo announcer before moving on to combat sports announcing. Dave has worked as an international ring announcer for multiple boxing and Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) companies, occasionally televised on major networks.

Davis is a native of southern Illinois. He and his wife Samantha live in Johnston City with their two sons, Luke and Lane.

“I'm extremely honored and excited about this new position," said Davis. "This is a dream come true. It will allow me to inform, protect and entertain viewers in the region I grew up in, and it doesn't get any better than that."

Dave joins longtime News 3 anchor Evie Allen and meteorologist Nick Hausen on News 3 This Morning.

WSIL-TV is the ABC Affiliate serving the Harrisburg, IL - Cape Girardeau, MO - Paducah, KY television DMA.

WSIL is owned and operated by Quincy Media, Inc.