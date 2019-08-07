Dave Davis promoted to weekday morning anchor - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Dave Davis promoted to weekday morning anchor

Posted: Updated:

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) - WSIL-TV is pleased to announce the promotion of Dave Davis to weekday morning news anchor. 

Dave, 41, joined WSIL in 2014 as a multi-media journalist. He's worked as a fill-in anchor, reporter, and photographer covering a variety of stories, including U.S. Presidential rallies, state elections, and countless breaking news stories.

He began his career more than 20 years ago as a rodeo announcer before moving on to combat sports announcing. Dave has worked as an international ring announcer for multiple boxing and Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) companies, occasionally televised on major networks.

Davis is a native of southern Illinois. He and his wife Samantha live in Johnston City with their two sons, Luke and Lane.

“I'm extremely honored and excited about this new position," said Davis. "This is a dream come true. It will allow me to inform, protect and entertain viewers in the region I grew up in, and it doesn't get any better than that."

Dave joins longtime News 3 anchor Evie Allen and meteorologist Nick Hausen on News 3 This Morning. 

WSIL-TV is the ABC Affiliate serving the Harrisburg, IL - Cape Girardeau, MO - Paducah, KY television DMA.  

WSIL is owned and operated by Quincy Media, Inc.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Here comes humidity

    Here comes humidity

    Wednesday, August 7 2019 4:13 PM EDT2019-08-07 20:13:20 GMT

    We expect some very high humidity to move into the region through the weekend. A few storms will be possible with the added juice in the atmosphere.

    We expect some very high humidity to move into the region through the weekend. A few storms will be possible with the added juice in the atmosphere.

  • Dave Davis promoted to weekday morning anchor

    Dave Davis promoted to weekday morning anchor

    Wednesday, August 7 2019 4:08 PM EDT2019-08-07 20:08:27 GMT

    WSIL-TV is pleased to announce the promotion of Dave Davis to weekday morning news anchor.

    WSIL-TV is pleased to announce the promotion of Dave Davis to weekday morning news anchor.

  • Canadian police say 2 bodies found, believed to be fugitives

    Canadian police say 2 bodies found, believed to be fugitives

    Wednesday, August 7 2019 3:45 PM EDT2019-08-07 19:45:04 GMT

    Royal Canadian Mounted Police Assistant Commissioner Jane MacLatchy said Wednesday authorities located two male bodies in dense bush and they believe they are 19-year-old Kam McLeod and 18-year-old Bryan Schmegelsky. 

    Royal Canadian Mounted Police Assistant Commissioner Jane MacLatchy said Wednesday authorities located two male bodies in dense bush and they believe they are 19-year-old Kam McLeod and 18-year-old Bryan Schmegelsky. 

    •   

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.