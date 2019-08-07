Here comes humidity - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Here comes humidity

(WSIL) - Wednesday provided a little break from summer humidity for many of us, but that will start changing Thursday. 

We expect some very high humidity to move into the region through the weekend. 

A few storms will be possible with the added juice in the atmosphere. 

Storms might be limited in numbers, but storms that do pop up could be strong quickly.

