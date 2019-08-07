Here comes humidity

We expect some very high humidity to move into the region through the weekend. A few storms will be possible with the added juice in the atmosphere.
WSIL-TV is pleased to announce the promotion of Dave Davis to weekday morning news anchor.
Royal Canadian Mounted Police Assistant Commissioner Jane MacLatchy said Wednesday authorities located two male bodies in dense bush and they believe they are 19-year-old Kam McLeod and 18-year-old Bryan Schmegelsky.
Officer Cory Barrows retired Tuesday after 30 years of service with the Decatur Police Department.
The chain restaurant is jumping on the plant-based protein trend which has quickly become popular over the past year.
The anticpated closures were mentioned in a regulatory form filed Tuesday with the Security and Exchange Commission.
Emails and text messages obtained by The Associated Press show that Confederate Railroad's Aug. 27 appearance was canceled by the Agriculture Department just a day after the fair's lineup was announced June 17.
The Williamson County Airport Authority voted unanimously to recommend that the U.S. Department of Transportation award a new contract to Cape Air.
We’re heading back into the Shawnee National Forest this week to check out a guided hike through an interpreted archaeological site, Millstone Bluff.
There's a chance you may be able to save on your electricity bill.
