Storms knock out power for thousands in Missouri, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Utility crews are working to restore power in parts of Kansas and Missouri after strong storms swept through, bringing wind gusts that downed lines.

A thunderstorm Wednesday morning initially left about 4,000 Westar Energy customers without power in eastern Kansas. By midday, all but a few hundred had power restored.

The storm moved into western and southern Missouri and left several hundred without power in parts of the Kansas City area and elsewhere.

There were no immediate reports of significant damage or injuries due to the weather.

Forecasters say parts of the two states could see several rounds of rain into the weekend.

