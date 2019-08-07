Kentucky board vote leaves schools without safety officers - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky board vote leaves schools without safety officers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A tie vote among a Kentucky county's board of education means its public schools won't have dedicated police officers when the year begins in a week.

The Louisville Courier Journal reports the Jefferson County Board of Education split 3-3, sinking a measure to approve contracts for school resource officers from local law enforcement agencies. A resignation last month left the tie-breaking seat vacant.

School district spokeswoman Renee Murphy said the district now needs to discuss a security plan.

A new law aimed to put officers in schools throughout the state in response to school shootings, including a 2018 shooting in Kentucky. But the law doesn't mandate this happens, it only allows education and law enforcement officials to collaborate on assigning school resource officers as funds and staffing allow.

