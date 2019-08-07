Missouri man dies after being thrown from scoop of Bobcat

CLARKSBURG, Mo. (AP) - A 20-year-old Moniteau County man died late Tuesday when he was thrown from the scoop of a Bobcat on a gravel road.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Dylan Kramel, of California, was riding in the scoop of the Bobcat Tuesday night on a gravel road in southern Cooper County.

The patrol says Kramel was thrown from the scoop when it hit a pothole, and he was then hit by the Bobcat.

The Bobcat driver, 24-year-old Logan Rowles, of Clarksburg, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.