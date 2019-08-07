Chicago man charged in slaying of Northwestern grad student - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Chicago man charged in slaying of Northwestern grad student

CHICAGO (AP) - A man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death last year of a man who was caught in the crossfire of a shooting last year shortly after he arrived in Chicago to begin pursuing a doctorate degree at nearby Northwestern University.

Chicago Police say 20-year-old Diante Speed of Chicago was arrested on Tuesday in Chicago and is scheduled to appear in court for a bail hearing on Wednesday.

Shane Colombo, of Sun City, California, was walking near a bus stop in the Rogers Park neighborhood on the city's far North Side south of Northwestern's Evanston campus on Sept. 2, 2018 when two other people started shooting each other. The 25-year-old Colombo was shot in the chest, lower back and wrist. Detectives say Speed shot Colombo.

