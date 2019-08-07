Missouri man sentenced for stolen vehicle conspiracy - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri man sentenced for stolen vehicle conspiracy



KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A 38-year-old Kansas City man was sentenced to three years and 10 months in prison without parole for participating in a conspiracy to steal sport utility vehicles and pickups from other states and taking them to Kansas City for sale.

Timothy Hood was sentenced Monday and ordered to pay nearly $213,000 in restitution.

When Hood pleaded guilty in March, he admitted he helped steal at least 10 high-end SUVs and pickups from three dealerships in Nebraska and Iowa to sell on the black market.

A co-conspirator, 43-year-old Joshua Walker, of Kansas City, installed fraudulent vehicle identification numbers on the dashboard of the stolen vehicles. He has pleaded guilty to his role in the conspiracy and is awaiting sentencing.

All of the stolen vehicles have been recovered and sold as salvage.

