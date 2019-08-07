A drier Wednesday, but more storms possible later this week - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

A drier Wednesday, but more storms possible later this week

Posted: Updated:

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- In the wake of a cold front, quieter weather has returned to the region Wednesday morning. Temperatures and dew points have dropped back into the upper 60s signaling an arrival of slightly more pleasant weather for at least one day. 

Southern Illinois and western Kentucky will remain dry on Wednesday, but there's a chance a few t-storms make it into the Ozarks of southeast Missouri during the afternoon. 

As another cold front approaches from the north and humidity once again bumps back up, shower and storm chances will return by Thursday evening. 

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest forecast on News 3 This Morning. 

