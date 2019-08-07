Illinois State Fair officials to unveil popular butter cow - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Illinois State Fair officials to unveil popular butter cow

Posted: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Officials say they're ready to showcase one of the most popular attractions of the Illinois State Fair.

The butter cow will be unveiled Wednesday afternoon at the fairgrounds. The sculpture has been a part of the state fair for almost 100 years.

Hundreds of pounds (kilograms) of unsalted butter are used to sculpt a life size figure by hand. The process takes days. The cow is on display at the Dairy Building.

Last year, 600 pounds (272 kilograms) of butter was sculpted by an Iowa artist. The base had "Land of Lincoln" written on it and included a stovepipe hat, as a nod to Abraham Lincoln.

The fair starts later this week and ends Aug. 18.

