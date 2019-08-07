Western Kentucky U. hosting national drought conference

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - Western Kentucky University is inviting scientists and policymakers for a conference on drought issues.

The September conference at the school's Knicely Conference Center is the biennial U.S. Drought Monitor forum. It will address administrative issues, look at scientific advances in drought monitoring and seek recommendations on how the U.S. Drought Monitor can improve its functions.

Kentucky's Energy and Environment Cabinet says the state's most extreme drought occurred in 1930, but severe droughts have impacted Kentucky in recent decades, including the droughts of 1999-2000, 2007 and 2012.

The National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center and the National Environmental Satellite, Data, and Information Service's National Centers for Environmental Information are partnering with the school's Kentucky Climate Center and the Kentucky Division of Water to host the forum. It begins on Sept. 17.

