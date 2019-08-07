Kentucky memorial planned for veterans of Revolutionary War

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) - A memorial is being planned in central Kentucky to honor veterans of the Revolutionary War.

John Humphries is president of the Colonel John Hardin chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution. Humphries told The News Enterprise that his group is working with the Daughters of the American Revolution and the City of Elizabethtown on the idea for an 8-foot-tall granite obelisk that would honor about 140 Revolutionary War veterans who settled in Hardin County.

He says about $25,000 will need to be raised for the memorial, which is proposed to be at Elizabethtown's Freeman Lake Park near the Vietnam War monument.

He said he got the idea after seeing such memorials in other communities, which made him think Hardin County should have one too.

Information from: The News-Enterprise, http://www.thenewsenterprise.com

