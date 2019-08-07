Dump truck hanging off Kentucky overpass closes part of I-64

WINCHESTER, Ky. (AP) - Authorities in Kentucky say a coal-filled dump truck was hanging off an overpass of an Interstate 64 interchange and spilled coal onto the highway below.

News outlets report the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the Tuesday crash near Winchester closed about two miles of eastbound interstate lanes. It's unclear what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.

The agency's website says the crash was reported just after midnight and cleanup was expected to last about four hours.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.