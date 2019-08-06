Veterans Airport board recommends next air carrier

MARION (WSIL) -- The Williamson County Airport Authority voted unanimously to recommend that the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) award a new contract to Cape Air.

The group chose the airline's proposal to fly into both St. Louis and Nashville, Tennessee. The Cape Air proposal also includes the introduction of a new aircraft that will provide more cabin and luggage space- the Tecnam Traveler.

The new service is expected to start December 1.

The U.S. DOT is expected to make its final proposal award selection in September.

