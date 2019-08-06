Cook County deputy charged in crash that killed 2 sisters - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Cook County deputy charged in crash that killed 2 sisters

SKOKIE, Ill. (AP) - A Cook County sheriff's deputy has been charged in the death of two sisters when squad car collided with their vehicle outside Chicago.

Prosecutors say Thomas Nortman was driving erratically at about 80 miles per hour when his squad slammed into an auto in which 64-year-old Helena Lukasik of Chicago and 69-year-old Ludwika Moskal of Norridge were riding.

The 48-year-old Nortman was charged Tuesday with reckless homicide and aggravated reckless driving for the September 2018 crash in Niles. Nortman was released on a $200,000 bond.

Nortman was on his way to work at the Skokie courthouse when his squad collided with the vehicle the sisters were in.

Defense attorney Brian Sexton countered the sisters' car turned in front of Nortman and the crash wasn't a crime, but an accident.

