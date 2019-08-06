Animal Control looking for information about dumped dog

FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- Franklin County Animal Control (FCAC) is looking for information about who may have dumped a dog on the side of the road in a cage.

A female pit bull was found locked in a cage with a chain around her neck on Walnut Rd. just outside Royalton. She had no water or food.

The dog is now safe at FCAC. If you know who may have dumped this dog or when it was dumped, please call the FCAC office at (618) 439-9197.

