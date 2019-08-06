Free colorectal cancer screening - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Free colorectal cancer screening

ULLIN (WSIL) -- Colorectal Cancer is the third most common cancer diagnosed in both men and women in the United States and is the second leading cancer killer in the U.S.

Officials with Southern Seven Health Department say colorectal cancer is preventable and highly curable when found early.

The department has a new colorectal screening option that is available to anyone free of charge. The colorectal screening include the fecal immunochemical test (FIT) and the multitarget stool deoxyribonucleic acid (MT-sDNA) test.

Officials say if you want to find out if the non-invasive FIT screening is best for you, contact them. You can find their information by clicking here.

