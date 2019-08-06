Officers awarded for bravery in Mt. Vernon - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Officers awarded for bravery in Mt. Vernon

The officers were featured on the front page of the Mt. Vernon Sentinel The officers were featured on the front page of the Mt. Vernon Sentinel
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- During Monday night's council meeting, two Mt. Vernon police officers were awarded the Distinguished Service Award.
Officers Travis Pendley and Sarah Peas were honored for running into a burning apartment building to help those inside escape. 
On June 13, the Short Street Apartment Complex caught fire and smoke quickly filled the halls.
Pendley and Peas were the first on scene and they ran inside to begin clearing rooms.
Chief Trent Page says he wasn't surprised these officers went above and beyond.
"Sometimes in law enforcement, or careers like this, there is calculated risks. Nobody wants to run into a burning building filled with smoke but they also understand that they are the first line there to help people and they have to," said Page.
Chief Page says the apartment building primarily housed people with special needs. He says Peas and Pendley helped a blind woman escape.
Officer Peas had to be treated for smoke inhalation at a local hospital. 

