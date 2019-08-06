Officers awarded for bravery in Mt. Vernon

During Monday night's council meeting, two Mt. Vernon police officers were awarded the Distinguished Service Award.
Six men from southern Illinois were federally indicted August 6 after attempting to have sex with children under the age of 18. Lawrence A. Bangs, 39, of Herrin Jesse A. Cantu, 43, of Mt. Vernon Jorge L. Leal, 34, of Marion Bret M. Feldscher, 27, of Herrin Hank D. Yoast, 46, of Herrin Rick E. Garner, 43, of Sesser
Three women face charges after police say they led officers on a high speed chase over the weekend.
Franklin County Animal Control (FCAC) is looking for information about who may have dumped a dog on the side of the road in a cage.
At Monday night's council meeting, leaders approved hundreds of thousands of dollars for projects around the city.
ULLIN (WSIL)-- Southern Seven Health Department has a new colorectal screening option available free of charge.
(WSIL) -- Governor J.B. Pritzker signed a new law Tuesday to ensure that dogs or cats that are placed in a kennel are safe at all times.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Planet Fitness, a gym franchise known for low-cost memberships, is coming to Carbondale.
Runaway tire hits Thompsonville woman.
Storms have been moving through the region dumping heavy rain and producing quite a bit of lightning and even hail.
