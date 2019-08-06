Plans approved to replace and repair water infrastructure

MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- At Monday night's council meeting, leaders approved hundreds of thousands of dollars for projects around the city.

Mayor John Lewis says the approvals were a result of more than a year and half of planning.

Lewis says the city plans to replace all water and sewer lines and repair the water tower over the next 10 years.

Altogether it will cost Mt. Vernon around $97,000,000 and so far, they've already spent between $3,000,000 and $4,000,000.

"We prioritized which ones needed to be addressed first, our oldest ones, which were usually in the neglected areas of the community, the poorer areas and those are the ones we are hitting first," said Lewis.

The council also approved bids to paint the Casey Middle School Pedestrian Bridge. That will cost the city around $243,000 because a specialized company will have to come in and remove the led paint currently on it.