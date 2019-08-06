Freak accident in Franklin County leaves one woman bruised

FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- Donna Garmane tells News 3 a runaway tire hit her leg Monday morning at the Mach 1 Gas Station in Benton.

The gas station's insurance company couldn't release the surveillance tape of the bizarre incident. Garmane, says she was very shocked at first.

"I thought a car had sideswiped me and hit my leg and it just knocked me down on the ground," says Garmane.

She says many people came to her aid including West City's Police Chief.

"Well the chief of police said, 'If I hadn't been sitting here and saw it, I couldn't have believed this,'" explains Garmane.

An ambulance was called for a safety check. Garmane says, she had important things to do Monday morning like going to her eye doctor. An appointment she couldn't afford to miss. Garmane says, a runaway tire was not even on her radar.

She adds, "If we hadn't seen it we wouldn't have believed it because I mean that's so weird that it came from such a distance and hit me."

The Thompsonville native says being hit by a runway tire wasn't as painful as ruining her brand new jeans.

"They were split up here [her waist] and so I am too old for Daisy Dukes so they're just no good no more," Garmane adds.

Garmane tells News 3 she was able to keep her eye appointment.