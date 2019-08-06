Municipal aggregation customers could save money on electric bill

The Williamson County Airport Authority voted unanimously to recommend that the U.S. Department of Transportation award a new contract to Cape Air.
We’re heading back into the Shawnee National Forest this week to check out a guided hike through an interpreted archaeological site, Millstone Bluff.
There's a chance you may be able to save on your electricity bill.
During Monday night's council meeting, two Mt. Vernon police officers were awarded the Distinguished Service Award.
Six men from southern Illinois were federally indicted August 6 after attempting to have sex with children under the age of 18. Lawrence A. Bangs, 39, of Herrin Jesse A. Cantu, 43, of Mt. Vernon Jorge L. Leal, 34, of Marion Bret M. Feldscher, 27, of Herrin Hank D. Yoast, 46, of Herrin Rick E. Garner, 43, of Sesser
Three women face charges after police say they led officers on a high speed chase over the weekend.
Franklin County Animal Control (FCAC) is looking for information about who may have dumped a dog on the side of the road in a cage.
At Monday night's council meeting, leaders approved hundreds of thousands of dollars for projects around the city.
ULLIN (WSIL)-- Southern Seven Health Department has a new colorectal screening option available free of charge.
(WSIL) -- Governor J.B. Pritzker signed a new law Tuesday to ensure that dogs or cats that are placed in a kennel are safe at all times.
