Planet Fitness coming to Carbondale

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Planet Fitness, a gym franchise known for low-cost memberships, is coming to Carbondale.

Amy Fox with the city of Carbondale tells News 3 the gym will be moving into the Kohl's building. Kohl's has downsized and is now only taking up a portion of its previous footprint.

On its website, Planet Fitness calls itself a "Judgement Free Zone" -- a welcoming and friendly community where people could feel comfortable regardless of their fitness level. The gym says it believes in providing a high-quality fitness experience at an affordable cost. Memberships start at $10 a month.

The Carbondale location should open by the end of the year.

Last week, we reported that a Planet Fitness location is also opening in Marion.

