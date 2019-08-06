Ivanka Trump's tweets about Chicago violence include errors - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Ivanka Trump's tweets about Chicago violence include errors

CHICAGO (AP) - Ivanka Trump is weighing in on last weekend's violence in Chicago with two tweets that include some factual mistakes.

In one of two Tuesday tweets, President Donald Trump's daughter writes that as the country grieves about the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, "let us not overlook that Chicago experienced its deadliest weekend of the year."

Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says the last weekend was the deadliest of 2019. But he says Ivanka Trump's assertion that there were seven killed and 52 wounded overstates the number of total shooting victims by four. Further, while Trump writes that the victims were shot "near a playground," there was one shooting near a playground in which seven people were injured.

The president has singled out Chicago's gun violence in the past.

