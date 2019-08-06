Kansas City man sent to federal prison for child porn - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kansas City man sent to federal prison for child porn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A 46-year-old Kansas City man has been sentenced to more than 15 years in federal prison for child porn.

The Kansas City Star reports a federal judge ordered Dennis Lamont Everette to serve a lifetime of supervised release once he's freed.

Everette pleaded guilty in January to receiving child pornography. The newspaper reports that he admitted to using his cellphone to take pornographic photos of a 7-year-old girl.

The girl told police that Everette rewarded her with gum for taking off her clothes. He reportedly bought snacks and drinks for other children.

