Severe thunderstorms drop hail across the region - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

(WSIL) -- Storms have been moving through the region dumping heavy rain and producing quite a bit of lightning and even hail.

Several viewers sent us photos of hail from the storms that moved through Tuesday afternoon. 

Many of the photos News 3 received were sent in from the Galatia area.

Pictures ranged from marble to what looks to be baseball-sized hail. 

