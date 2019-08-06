Gun found in St. Louis airport restroom - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Gun found in St. Louis airport restroom

ST. LOUIS (AP) - An investigation has begun after an employee found a gun in a restroom at Lambert Airport in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the weapon was discovered Sunday on the non-secure side of Terminal 2. The employee notified Airport Police. Spokeswoman Jessica Black says Airport Police are conducting the investigation.

Black declined to give any details about the type of gun found. She says security of passengers and travelers "is, and always will be, a top priority" at the airport.

