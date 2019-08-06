Police say duct taping at a suburban Chicago park was a hoax - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

HUNTLEY, Ill. (AP) - A report that six- and 8-year-old suburban Chicago boys were duct taped to a pole by candy-stealing teens has turned out to be a hoax.

Huntley Deputy Chief Mike Klunk said Tuesday that police were told by the boys' mother that two teenage boys on bikes stole candy and duct taped the older brother's wrist to a pole in a park. In reality, the brothers were playing with duct tape they had brought from their home. The younger boy sought help from a park worker to free the 8-year-old.

Authorities say multiple people were interviewed and videos of the park area were viewed in an attempt to corroborate the boys' story. The boys recanted their story Tuesday, saying they were playing a game.

Klunk said no criminal charges will be filed because of the boys' ages.

