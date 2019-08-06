Board keeps tax value of Kentucky governor's house at $2M - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Board keeps tax value of Kentucky governor's house at $2M

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A property tax appeals board has agreed the value of Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin's mansion is still $2 million, after two years of wrangling with Bevin over the question.

The Louisville Courier Journal reports the Jefferson County board returned its finding Tuesday. The three-member board toured the 150-year-old restored mansion for a second time on July 31.

Gov. Bevin purchased the property for $1.6 million in March 2017, well below the county's assessed value of $2.9 million. He had said it's worth $1.39 million.

The $2 million value has been set for 2019 taxes and is the same value the board set last year.

The board's latest tour came at the request of the Property Valuation Administrator. Bevin's attorney Mark Sommer called it unnecessary.

