Strong storms possible this afternoon

The potential for strong storms remains this afternoon and evening. The main threat with these will be gusty winds, although, we cannot rule out the possibility of hail. Rain will likely hang around into the overnight hours, but clearing should begin to take place by early tomorrow morning. 

Wednesday looks dry and partly cloudy, with a high in the mid to upper 80's. 

Meteorologist Jim Rasor will have the latest forecast updates on WSIL News tonight at 5, 6, and 10 pm. 

