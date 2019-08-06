Police fear missing 5-year-old dead along with mother in SC - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police fear missing 5-year-old dead along with mother in SC

SUMTER, S.C. (AP) - Police say they now think a missing 5-year-old girl in South Carolina was killed the same time as her mother.

Sumter Police spokeswoman Tonyia McGirt said Tuesday afternoon that 28-year-old Daunte Maurice Johnson is trying to help police find Nevaeh Lashy Adams' body.

Authorities say Johnson was arrested Monday after he was seen running away from a Sumter apartment where a family member found 29-year-old Sharee Bradley dead. Police haven't said how she was killed.

McGirt says it appears both the mother and child were killed at the same time, several hours before Bradley's body was found.

McGirt said in a statement Johnson is also a suspect in a homicide in Missouri, but didn't provide details.

Johnson is charged with murder. Jail records don't indicate if he has an attorney.

This story has corrected the child's name to Nevaeh based on new information from police.

