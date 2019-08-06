Murder charges filed in Missouri beating death - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Murder charges filed in Missouri beating death

WAYNESVILLE, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri man who police say stomped his neighbor to death has been charged with second-degree murder.

The Pulaski County prosecutor charged 26-year-old Anthony Olden, of Waynesville, on Tuesday in the death of Shawn Raines.

KYTV reports court documents say Waynesville police found Raines dead at his home after a bail bondsman couldn't serve a bond revocation.

The documents say Olden told police he and Raines argued Sunday evening. He said he hit Raines and knocked him out, then hit him and stomped on his head at least three times.

Police say Olden left Raines shaking on the floor. Olden returned to Haines' home Monday morning but didn't call police.

Olden is being held on $1 million cash only bond. Online court records don't list an attorney for him.

