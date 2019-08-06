Armed man arrested after home invasion - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Armed man arrested after home invasion

DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- A Perry County man is behind bars after a home invasion in Du Quoin.

Investigators say Kevin M. Austin, 52, of Du Quoin, used a gun to get inside a home in the 400 block of N. Howard St. Tuesday morning.

Officers arrived after a 911 call and arrested Austin on home invasion and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon charges.

