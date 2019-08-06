Writer Toni Morrison remembered, celebrated in Chicago - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Writer Toni Morrison remembered, celebrated in Chicago

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - Nobel laureate Toni Morrison is being remembered in Chicago as a "transcendent voice" who captured the imagination of readers around the globe.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a Tuesday statement that she was a fan of the writer who died Monday evening at age 88.

Morrison was a pioneer with such novels as "The Bluest Eye," ''Beloved," and "Song of Solomon. She was the first black woman to receive the Nobel Prize in literature.

Lightfoot, who is also black, says Morrison gave a "profound and transcendent voice to our nation's African-American experience which had long been silenced."

Morrison is the subject of an acclaimed documentary, "Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am," which came out this year. It is scheduled to play this month at theaters in Chicago and Champaign.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.