Veteran Jefferson City reporter Bob Watson dies

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Bob Watson, a veteran reporter for the Jefferson City News Tribune, has died.

The News Tribune reports that Watson died Sunday after a brief illness. He was 68.

Watson began his career in radio in 1974. He was later a reporter for KRCG-TV in Jefferson City before beginning a three-decade career at the News Tribune in 1989. Co-workers referred to him as the "Bulldog" for his determined reporting style.

Watson focused on state and federal government. He covered stories that included the death of Gov. Mel Carnahan in a 2000 plane crash and the resignation of Gov. Eric Greitens in 2018.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at First Presbyterian Church in Jefferson City. The funeral will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday at the church.

Information from: Jefferson City News Tribune, http://www.newstribune.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

