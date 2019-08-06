Michael Brown's father wants investigation reopened - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Michael Brown's father wants investigation reopened

Posted: Updated:

FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) - The father of Michael Brown is seeking a new investigation of the white Ferguson police officer who fatally shot the black and unarmed teenager nearly five years ago.

Michael Brown Sr. says that on Friday, the anniversary of his son's death, he will speak at a news conference in Clayton and urge St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell to reopen the case.

Officer Darren Wilson killed Brown on Aug. 9, 2014, during a street confrontation. Wilson claimed self-defense, saying Brown was coming at him menacingly moments after attacking the officer inside Wilson's police SUV.

The shooting set off months of often-violent protests. Demonstrations escalated again in November 2014 when a grand jury's decision not to indict Wilson was announced. Wilson resigned that same month.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.