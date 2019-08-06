2 Kentucky men indicted in robbery during Tinder meet up - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

2 Kentucky men indicted in robbery during Tinder meet up

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky grand jury has indicted two people accused of using Tinder to find and rob a woman.

News outlets report 21-year-old Kenan Husic and 18-year-old Admir Becirovic were indicted Friday with robbery by complicity and tampering with physical evidence.

Court documents say Husic was with a woman he found on Tinder when two men approached their vehicle and robbed them. Bowling Green Detective Alex Wright says a 17-year-old boy came forward and admitted to being one of the people that robbed the woman. He said Husic set the woman up and Becirovic was the second robber.

Becirovic and Husic both confessed to their involvement. Husic says all texts between himself, the teen and Becirovic were on Snapchat and have been deleted.

The teen was also charged with robbery.

