National Night Out events in southern Illinois

(WSIL) -- The first Tuesday of August marks National Night Out.

The annual event is a community-building effort to promote partnerships between local residents, businesses and police officers.

The tradition started back in 1970 in the Philadelphia suburbs with a volunteer for a local community watch program.

Now, several towns hold block parties, parades and cook outs. The point is to get to know your neighbors and the first responders who serve your community.

Several events are planned in our region including El Dorado and Carterville.

In Carterville, there will be bounce houses, free ice cream and a K-9 demonstration from 6 to 9 p.m. at James Street Park.

In the case of severe weather or heavy rain, the event will be moved to the community center in Cannon Park.

While in El Dorado, National Night Out will be held at Mahoney Park from 6-8 p.m. There will be free food, giveaways and swimming.

The event will also go on rain or shine, and if there is severe weather, it will be moved to Star Church.